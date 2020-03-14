Atheios (ATH) Market Cap Achieves $4,734.39

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $4,734.39 and approximately $3.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com.

Atheios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

