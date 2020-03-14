Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Athenex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

In other Athenex news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 606,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $8,815,631.08. Also, Director Manson Fok bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 661,302 shares of company stock worth $9,347,841 in the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Athenex by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Athenex by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Athenex by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Athenex by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Athenex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $788.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.21. Athenex has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 86.32% and a negative net margin of 122.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

