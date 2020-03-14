ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Down 8.2% in February

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the February 13th total of 199,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ATN International by 28.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ATN International by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ATN International by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ATN International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATNI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ATN International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

ATNI stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.73 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ATN International has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.34.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $112.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ATN International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

