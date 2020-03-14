Atonomi (ATMI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $74,402.34

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. Atonomi has a total market capitalization of $74,402.34 and $30.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atonomi has traded 41.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Atonomi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atonomi alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00054699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.34 or 0.04843645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00038433 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00061205 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006705 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00015828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019252 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Atonomi Token Profile

Atonomi is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io.

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atonomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atonomi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.