Augur (REP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.94 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Augur has a market cap of $87.67 million and approximately $12.94 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Augur has traded 37.3% lower against the US dollar. One Augur token can currently be bought for approximately $7.97 or 0.00145228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Liqui, CoinTiger and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Augur alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.26 or 0.02191327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00200782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00042819 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00027257 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00111726 BTC.

About Augur

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net.

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Liqui, Upbit, Koinex, Bitsane, ABCC, Binance, Kraken, ChaoEX, Crex24, Poloniex, BX Thailand, IDEX, Zebpay, DragonEX, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Bithumb, LATOKEN, CoinTiger, BitBay, AirSwap, Cryptopia, Bitbns, Mercatox, GOPAX, Bittrex, Livecoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.