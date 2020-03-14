Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.26.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $3.75 to $3.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cowen downgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

ACB opened at $0.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $900.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 463.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. King Wealth acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

