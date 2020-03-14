Auroracoin One Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $669,220.40 and approximately $1.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded 53% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, ISX and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00032971 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00103281 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000704 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,368.85 or 0.99863127 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00085699 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00001025 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is. The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is.

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, ISX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

