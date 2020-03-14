Autonio Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 67.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $72,042.17 and $184.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Exrates and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.26 or 0.02191327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00200782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00042819 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00027257 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00111726 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. Autonio’s official website is auton.io. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

