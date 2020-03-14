Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,637,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694,315 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.42% of Avanos Medical worth $55,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVNS. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 293.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 9,894.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

AVNS stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.24. Avanos Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $48.07.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.58 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

