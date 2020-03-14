Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

CDMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. First Analysis raised shares of Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,716 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 961,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 324,471 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 3,584.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 804,833 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 450,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 186,584 shares during the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $254.74 million, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.57. Avid Bioservices has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $8.38.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.