Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,468,490 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.09% of Avnet worth $46,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,080,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 209,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after buying an additional 26,662 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of AVT stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98. Avnet has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVT. Wells Fargo & Co cut Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cross Research cut Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet (NYSE:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.