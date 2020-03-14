Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Short Interest Down 13.2% in February

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the February 13th total of 6,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 694,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $62.43 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $90.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,243.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 71.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $140,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,705.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 5,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $425,318.04. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,454.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,542 shares of company stock valued at $11,657,933. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,746,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,600,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,544,000 after acquiring an additional 299,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,357,000 after acquiring an additional 248,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,855,000 after acquiring an additional 211,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 789,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,879,000 after acquiring an additional 189,191 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

