B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 106.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.58.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a market cap of $369.20 million, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Celsius had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

