B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 93.55% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $4.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.31. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $8.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard F. Hill sold 28,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $174,140.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Turfler sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $30,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,992.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,879 shares of company stock valued at $269,474 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 54,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. THB Asset Management grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 259,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 68,107 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 25,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

