B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.91.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BTG shares. TD Securities raised B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of BTG opened at $2.75 on Friday. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.93.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $313.66 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in B2Gold by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,927 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in B2Gold by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,668,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,531 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in B2Gold by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,074,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,933 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in B2Gold by 2,160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,307,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,270 shares during the period.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

