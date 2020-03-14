Banano Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $293,784.00 and approximately $2,061.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Banano has traded 52.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.97 or 0.02212923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00199091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00042554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00052411 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00027364 BTC.

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 3,090,428,164 coins and its circulating supply is 1,009,490,706 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano. The official website for Banano is banano.cc. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Banano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

