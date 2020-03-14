Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 622,856 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,341,000. AT&T accounts for 0.8% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in AT&T by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,076 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,322,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,004,000 after buying an additional 1,560,788 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 313.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,863,000 after buying an additional 1,471,704 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,596,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,680,000 after buying an additional 1,370,899 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of AT&T by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,601,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,813,000 after buying an additional 931,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $34.47 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

