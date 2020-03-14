Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New Investment in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 214,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,386,000 after buying an additional 26,325 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 76,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,207,000.

LQD stock opened at $123.05 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.72 and a 12 month high of $134.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

