Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 56,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,173,000. Alphabet makes up about 2.4% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $9,670,000. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,104,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 107.8% during the third quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,214.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $834.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,421.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,323.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Aegis raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Alphabet from to in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,520.91.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.