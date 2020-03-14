Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSBR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of BSBR stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Banco Santander Brasil has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,774,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 244.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 48,341 shares during the period. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

