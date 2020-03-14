Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BOH shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director John C. Erickson purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.79 per share, with a total value of $25,826.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,236.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,058,222.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,178.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at $4,758,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH opened at $65.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $55.55 and a 1-year high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $171.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

