Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) by 463,462.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.51% of Aravive worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Aravive during the 4th quarter worth $9,556,000. 42.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ARAV. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aravive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aravive in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Aravive from $12.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $60.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.39. Aravive Inc has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

