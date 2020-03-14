Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 127,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.85% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 11.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

In other news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 6,500 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $29,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at $926,437.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNED opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.65. Barnes & Noble Education Inc has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $502.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.