Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Up 17.3% in February

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 53,716 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 194,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

BBGI stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.24. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 million for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 5.14%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%.

Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

