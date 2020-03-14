Beetle Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $965,944.28 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 45.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $965,944.28 and $26,158.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $7.50, $50.98 and $10.39.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00082735 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 219,056,248 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

