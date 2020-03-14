Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Stake Boosted by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Belden worth $21,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 10.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Belden by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 689.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 25,342 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 16,980 shares during the period.

Get Belden alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Belden from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cross Research downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.64 and a 12-month high of $62.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.21.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.73 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.