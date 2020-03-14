Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0411 on Exchanges

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $40.31 million and $71,387.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00100379 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000036 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002412 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex.

Buying and Selling Beldex

