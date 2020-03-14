BERNcash Market Capitalization Tops $18,467.45 (BERN)

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last seven days, BERNcash has traded 41.8% lower against the US dollar. BERNcash has a market cap of $18,467.45 and approximately $23.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BERNcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Storeum (STO) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00068921 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00889161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00035354 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00026823 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00206427 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007573 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00104963 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

BERNcash Profile

BERNcash (BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. The official website for BERNcash is berncoin.org. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash.

Buying and Selling BERNcash

BERNcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BERNcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BERNcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

