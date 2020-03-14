Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.06.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BILI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $23.37 on Friday. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Bilibili by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Bilibili by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Bilibili by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bilibili by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bilibili by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

