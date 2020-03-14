Binance USD Hits Market Cap of $133.16 Million (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00018645 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $133.16 million and approximately $139.40 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00052897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00484668 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $277.44 or 0.05171615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00037472 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00059901 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00015786 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

BUSD is a token. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 133,125,065 tokens. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

