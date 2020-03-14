Bitblocks Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,447.00 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $162,549.48 and approximately $3,447.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitblocks has traded down 48.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00035352 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00103102 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000745 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,304.60 or 0.99962081 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00084691 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00001035 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000430 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 52.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 221,884,965 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_.

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

