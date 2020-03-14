Bitcloud (BTDX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 41% against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $58,088.92 and $4.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 55.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 224.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 32,679,730 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

