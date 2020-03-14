Bitcoin Incognito Trading Down 27.5% Over Last 7 Days (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX, Graviex and Escodex. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $234,198.66 and $25,489.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002575 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000035 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Escodex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

