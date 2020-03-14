Bitcoin Planet Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Planet has a total market cap of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Storeum (STO) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00042663 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00885276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00032720 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00025138 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00198030 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007302 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00101860 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

