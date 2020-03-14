Bitcoin Private Market Capitalization Tops $289,067.22 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 44.8% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $289,067.22 and approximately $387.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00001160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, TradeOgre, HitBTC and TOPBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00481455 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00117597 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00102421 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002821 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002552 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000454 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, TOPBTC, Altcoin Trader, Nanex, Exrates, TradeOgre and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

