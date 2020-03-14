Bitcoin Zero Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $28,912.95 and approximately $1,816.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.01 or 0.02218434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00198375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00042433 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00026885 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00112167 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 25,424,156 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.