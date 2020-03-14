Bitcoinus Trading Down 53.9% This Week (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded down 53.9% against the dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $6,858.08 and approximately $1,725.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00033077 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00103033 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000701 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,395.05 or 0.99812377 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00085831 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00001024 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog.

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

