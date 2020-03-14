BitcoinZ Hits Market Capitalization of $349,951.97 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $349,951.97 and approximately $6,320.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 40.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00480888 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00118342 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00102839 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002820 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000088 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,530,597,719 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, BTC-Alpha, Exmo and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

