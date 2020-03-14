BitTube Price Tops $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, TradeOgre, Bittrex and Livecoin. BitTube has a market cap of $1.12 million and $15,317.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded 50.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00717402 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006250 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000135 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000652 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 244,534,152 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube .

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, TradeOgre and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

