BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $27,568,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $32,638,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 200,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,862,000 after purchasing an additional 77,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $1,478,000.

NYSE BJ opened at $23.78 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.95.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 172.28%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

