Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.81.

BSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $6.67 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.45%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 352,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,415.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $62,367.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,417.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 25.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

