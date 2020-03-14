Blair William & Co. IL Has $7.01 Million Position in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 66,466 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.14% of RealPage worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 179,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after buying an additional 19,804 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 5,199.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after buying an additional 586,729 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in RealPage by 85.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 305,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,197,000 after purchasing an additional 140,809 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 38,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $2,072,363.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at $65,205,511.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $2,416,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,011,771.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 636,185 shares of company stock worth $36,920,341. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RP opened at $54.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.79. RealPage Inc has a one year low of $49.95 and a one year high of $65.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.57 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RealPage Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

RP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of RealPage in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RealPage from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

