Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,884 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.17% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2,244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.12 per share, for a total transaction of $531,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 127,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,781,671.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.67 per share, with a total value of $219,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,409.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 29,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,624 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $57.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.44. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $115.75.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.00%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.