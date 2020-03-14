Blair William & Co. IL Sells 14,040 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,047 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 14,040 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $82,616,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,350 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $6,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Atlantic Securities began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Cfra lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Shares of COP opened at $31.38 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

