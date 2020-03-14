Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Achieves Market Cap of $917,744.88

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 22.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market capitalization of $917,744.88 and $702.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded down 43% against the US dollar. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can currently be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.78 or 0.02231113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00198123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00042510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00026875 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00112291 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,609,585 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Trading

Blockchain Certified Data Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

