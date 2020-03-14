BLOCKv (VEE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.26 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Ethfinex. BLOCKv has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 40.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.63 or 0.02224188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00197031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00042450 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00026931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00112404 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Ethfinex, Upbit, OKEx, Bittrex, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

