Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,196 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $35,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,249 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,517 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 39,247 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,933,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $15.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,134,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,181,431. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $154.81 and a 52-week high of $398.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Vertical Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra cut shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.58.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

