BOMB (BOMB) Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, BOMB has traded down 46.2% against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $249,127.16 and $32,572.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00004935 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00035352 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00103102 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000745 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,304.60 or 0.99962081 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00084691 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00001035 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000430 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 52.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 952,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,271 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com.

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

