Bonpay (BON) Price Hits $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Bonpay has a total market capitalization of $58,540.09 and approximately $803.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonpay token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Mercatox. In the last week, Bonpay has traded 52.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bonpay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.09 or 0.02248354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00195405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00041153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000187 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00028519 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 78.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bonpay Token Profile

Bonpay launched on October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bonpay is medium.com/@bonpay. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com.

Buying and Selling Bonpay

Bonpay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonpay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bonpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonpay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.