Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bowie Capital Management LLC

Bowie Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 3.9% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,260.00 to $1,870.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, December 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,971.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,421.33 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,280.00 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,821.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,944.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $22.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

